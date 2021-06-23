Brokerages Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target at $25.57

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

HAYW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HAYW opened at $24.49 on Friday. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $1,705,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $13,532,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

