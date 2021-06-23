Brokerages Set On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Price Target at GBX 435

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 435 ($5.68).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Libertas Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Shares of On the Beach Group stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 355.50 ($4.64). 1,537,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,848. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £559.97 million and a P/E ratio of -19.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 392.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.