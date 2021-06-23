Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Price Target at C$43.63

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.63.

Several analysts recently commented on SAP shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Saputo stock opened at C$36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$31.39 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

