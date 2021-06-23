Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Price Target at $13.92

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.92.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAC. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 3.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TransAlta by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.84%.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.