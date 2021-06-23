Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target at $39.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ZIM stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. 1,383,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $37,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $29,730,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $23,682,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

