Brokers Issue Forecasts for CureVac’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CureVac in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

CVAC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

CureVac stock opened at $58.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88. CureVac has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 12.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

