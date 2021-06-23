Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 25,500 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BRKS opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 1.97.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on BRKS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $7,211,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
