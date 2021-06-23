Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 25,500 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms have commented on BRKS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $7,211,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

