BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

NYSE PMT opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

