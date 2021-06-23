Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,274.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,340 ($30.57).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total value of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). Insiders sold 29,867 shares of company stock valued at $72,531,988 in the last ninety days.

Shares of BNZL traded up GBX 2.26 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,387.26 ($31.19). 694,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,334.02. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,054 ($26.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The firm has a market cap of £8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

