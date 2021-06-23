ByteNext Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $88,258.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00110599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00171940 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,628.55 or 1.00487108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

