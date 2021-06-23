C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,038,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

