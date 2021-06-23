Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.30 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.10 million.

NYSE WHD opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

