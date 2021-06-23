Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 1.64% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $30,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,429,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 94.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. 1,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

