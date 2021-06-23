Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

NYSE CWH traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. Camping World has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,584 shares of company stock valued at $34,235,681 over the last 90 days. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Camping World by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.