Canaccord Genuity Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$18.25

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

