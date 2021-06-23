CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Stock Price Down 1.1%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 124,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 163,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16.

About CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW)

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.