Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cantaloupe posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,107. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.40 million, a PE ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $13,951,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. First Washington CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,125,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

