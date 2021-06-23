Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.47.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.06. 42,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,568. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.20. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

