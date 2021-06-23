Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.47.
COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of COF traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.06. 42,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,568. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.20. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
