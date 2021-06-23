Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.12. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 6,124 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.