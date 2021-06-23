Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Capri worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Capri by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Capri by 2.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -125.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.