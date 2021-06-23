Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cardlytics worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cardlytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cardlytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,299.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,250.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,556 shares of company stock worth $5,617,423. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Shares of CDLX traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.40. 4,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.12. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

