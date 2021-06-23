Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) received a €170.00 ($200.00) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

AFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €139.86 ($164.54).

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €159.85 ($188.06) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €147.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.17. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €84.80 ($99.76) and a twelve month high of €156.50 ($184.12).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

