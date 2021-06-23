Carla C. Chavarria Acquires 1,313 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $228.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.