CarMax (KMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

