Casino Betting Coin Trading Down 28.3% Over Last Week (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $6.99 million and $18,075.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casino Betting Coin Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

