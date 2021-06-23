Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SAVA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,163. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -273.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $225,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 37.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

