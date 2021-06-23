Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ SAVA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,163. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -273.58 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $225,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 37.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
