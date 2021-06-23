Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.56. The stock had a trading volume of 65,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,001. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.