CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 151.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 58.90%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

