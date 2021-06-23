Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.40 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CEC1. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.28 ($6.22).

CEC1 stock opened at €5.00 ($5.88) on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.12. The company has a market cap of $13.39 million and a PE ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

