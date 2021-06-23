Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company faces headwind from higher alumina costs. These costs are expected to increase Century Aluminium's operating expenses in 2021 and weigh on its margins. Additionally, Century Aluminum has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. The current structure of the power contract requires the company to purchase a portion of the power requirements from the state power company. These charges double the delivery cost compared to the competitive market. The company is looking for ways to minimize this cost and buy power from the free market but until then it continues to incur this additional expense. Its stretched valuation is another concern. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CENX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CENX opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.89. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after buying an additional 182,382 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 32,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

