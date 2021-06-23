Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 601,933 shares.The stock last traded at $27.75 and had previously closed at $27.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,693.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,807,429 shares of company stock worth $212,690,035 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Certara by 2,554.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Certara by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,023,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,551,000 after buying an additional 76,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Certara by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,865,000 after buying an additional 801,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Certara by 153.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after buying an additional 1,601,877 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Certara by 93.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after buying an additional 1,000,614 shares during the period. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

