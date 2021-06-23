ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $28,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 188,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,977,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,261,000 after acquiring an additional 757,238 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ChampionX by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. Cowen boosted their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

