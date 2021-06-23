ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,400,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.