Charles Cherington Sells 200,000 Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Stock

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,094,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,860,208.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

