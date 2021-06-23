Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,668,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL opened at $364.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.96. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.76 and a 1-year high of $364.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

