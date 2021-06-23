Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 463,288 shares changing hands.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.