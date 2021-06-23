China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.97. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 58,177 shares trading hands.

CAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $145.93 million, a PE ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 3.17.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

