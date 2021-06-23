Chromia (CHR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.21 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Chromia has a market cap of $63.96 million and approximately $21.21 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.48 or 0.00635683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079507 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

