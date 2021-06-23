Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 305.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,248 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 105,640 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCIV opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

