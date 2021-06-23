CIBC Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$42.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.83.
TSE ATZ traded up C$0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,078. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$16.32 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.06.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
