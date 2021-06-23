CIBC Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$42.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.83.

TSE ATZ traded up C$0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,078. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$16.32 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.06.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

