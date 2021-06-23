CIBC Lowers Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Price Target to C$12.50

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSRXD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NSRXD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,722. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

