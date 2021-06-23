CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

TSE LUN opened at C$10.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

