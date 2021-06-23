Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $205,286.96 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. 44,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,565. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.