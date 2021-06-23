Citigroup Inc. Acquires 443,589 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 156.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of JetBlue Airways worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

In other news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,001 shares of company stock valued at $525,473. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

