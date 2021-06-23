Citigroup Inc. Has $15.83 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 689,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of Brixmor Property Group worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,340,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,305 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,174,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

