Citigroup Inc. Has $16.48 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,715 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $16,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Shares of BLL opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $67.10 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

