Citigroup Inc. Has $17.20 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 129.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

