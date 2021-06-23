Citigroup Inc. Has $18.44 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after acquiring an additional 68,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

JKHY opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.70.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.