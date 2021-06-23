Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $17,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

