Citigroup Inc. Purchases 154,644 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1,503.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $15,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at $1,566,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,790,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.23. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

